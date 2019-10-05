The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, October 5, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Much of the Northeast will be dry and sunny today after a
frosty start over the central Appalachians and New England.
Cool air that pushed into the Carolinas from the north will
stall. Showers and thunderstorms will erupt in the hot and
humid air over Florida and southern Georgia. Hot and humid
air is forecast to hold on over the lower Mississippi
Valley. Meanwhile, a potent storm will push eastward across
the North Central states. This storm is expected to produce
drenching rain over the upper Mississippi Valley in parts of
the central Plains. A few heavier thunderstorms are in the
offing for the central Plains. Much cooler air will expand
in the wake of the storm, which will eventually reach the
Deep South. A few showers will dampen the interior Northwest
while the rest of the West has a dry day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 103 at Marion, AL
National Low Friday 11 at Daniel, WY
