The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 22, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An area of high pressure centered over the western Atlantic
Ocean will bring warm air into the Northeast today, allowing
temperatures to climb to above-normal levels across the
region. While much of the area will be rain free, plenty of
moisture can allow isolated storms to develop into the
afternoon and early evening. Dry weather will extend into
the Southeast where high pressure will also be in control.
Meanwhile, a cold front is forecast to bring periods of
drenching downpours from Michigan and Illinois to Missouri
and central Oklahoma. Cooler and drier air will filter into
the northern Plains in the wake of the front. While much of
the West is expected to be dry under an area of high
pressure, the next storm system will be arriving in the
Pacific Northwest with showers across the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 100 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 18 at Bodie State Park, CA
