The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

While a batch of clouds and showers will settle southward

over the mid-Atlantic, much of the rest of the Northeast can

expect dry weather and sunshine today. Hot and humid

conditions will hold over the Southeast and South Central

states. However, some drier and cooler air is forecast to

filter into the Southeast at midweek, while Hurricane

Humberto creates rough surf along the coast. Downpours will

drench coastal Texas, while a few heavy storms rumble over

parts of the Upper Midwest and central and northern High

Plains and Rockies. Much cooler air will continue to push

across the Western states with some sunshine. As a

reinforcing surge of cool air arrives, drenching rain is in

store for coastal areas of Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 107 at Needles, CA

National Low Monday 27 at Truckee, CA

