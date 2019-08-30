The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 30, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A mosaic of showers and thunderstorms are in store for the
southeastern corner of the nation today. However, these are
not associated with Dorian, which is located northeast of
the Bahamas. Rather, they are from lingering moisture and a
stalled front. A narrow swath of showers and thunderstorms
will extend from northern New England to the Ohio Valley.
Farther west, a more broad swath of showers and storms with
localized severe weather is forecast from the northwest Gulf
coast to the central Plains and the northern Rockies. A few
storms will also erupt and dot the interior Southwest. Much
of the balance of the nation can expect rain-free conditions
with at least partial sunshine. A reinforcing batch of
cooler, less humid air will push across the Upper Midwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 27 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
