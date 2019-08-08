The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 9, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Unusually dry air for early August will extend from the

Upper Midwest to the interior Northeast tomorrow. While most

of this swath will be sunny and rain-free, a few showers can

erupt in parts of New York state and New England. Widespread

showers and thunderstorms are forecast to dampen areas from

the central Plains to the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast.

Localized flooding is possible in the heaviest storms.

Meanwhile, mainly dry, hot weather will persist over Texas.

A new round of heavy to locally severe storms will erupt in

the High Plains. Cooler air will sweep into the interior

Northwest along with showers and thunderstorms. The Four

Corners states will remain unsettled.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 109 at Thermal, CA

National Low Thursday 40 at Climax, CO

