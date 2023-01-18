WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 219 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather