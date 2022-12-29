WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

109 PM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caddo

Parish, eastern Marion, southeastern Cass and northeastern Harrison

Counties through 145 PM CST...

At 109 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Karnack, or 15 miles northeast of Marshall, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Vivian, Jefferson, Smithland, Karnack, McLeod, Gray and Uncertain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3261 9419 3272 9436 3300 9414 3287 9390

TIME...MOT...LOC 1909Z 217DEG 30KT 3274 9422

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather