WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

947 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Northwest winds have diminished below 10 mph across much of the

region this morning, as temperatures have warmed into the mid and

upper 20s. With the resultant wind chills having risen above 10

degrees, and a slow warming trend expected today, the Wind Chill

Advisory has been cancelled.

