WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

_____

HARD FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1013 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO

NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 4 to 12 degrees are

expected. In addition, sub-freezing temperatures will be here

for 2 to 3 days in some northern most locales.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north

central and northwest Louisiana, deep east and northeast Texas

and southeast Oklahoma .

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather