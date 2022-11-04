WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 850 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PANOLA AND EAST CENTRAL RUSK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather