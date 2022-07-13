WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 927 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern De Soto and northwestern Sabine Parishes, southeastern Panola and northeastern Shelby Counties through 1015 PM CDT... At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Stonewall to 13 miles southeast of Deberry to 11 miles north of Joaquin. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds ahead of the line of storms could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Center, Mansfield, Logansport, Joaquin, Converse, Shelbyville, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Stanley, Gloster, Keat Chie, James, Kickapoo, Deadwood, Reeds Store and Paxton. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3175 9422 3212 9417 3220 9402 3220 9375 3193 9354 3174 9375 TIME...MOT...LOC 0226Z 333DEG 28KT 3217 9382 3218 9398 3213 9408 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather