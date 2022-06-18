WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 724 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern McCurtain, northwestern Bowie and northeastern Red River Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Arkinda, or 15 miles west of Foreman, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Idabel, Haworth, Tom, Beaverdams, Goodlake, Harris and Bryarly. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3373 9448 3357 9461 3378 9502 3398 9485 TIME...MOT...LOC 0024Z 122DEG 25KT 3370 9467 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather