WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

346 PM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Little River, west

central Hempstead, northwestern Miller, southern Sevier, southeastern

Howard, southeastern McCurtain and central Bowie Counties through 445

PM CDT...

At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Arkinda, or near Foreman, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, De Queen, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Horatio,

Foreman, Nash, Hooks, Redwater, Maud, Red Lick, Lockesburg, Wilton,

Tollette, Winthrop, Ogden, Ben Lomond, Arkinda and Saratoga.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3375 9374 3330 9419 3330 9421 3327 9424

3327 9423 3325 9424 3362 9473 3405 9434

TIME...MOT...LOC 2046Z 316DEG 25KT 3380 9445

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather