WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 181

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SHREVEPORT LA

602 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ALLOWED TORNADO WATCH 181 TO

EXPIRE FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS

UNION

IN LOUISIANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 PARISHES

IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA

LINCOLN UNION

IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO

CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER

SABINE WEBSTER

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST TEXAS

ANGELINA CHEROKEE NACOGDOCHES

PANOLA RUSK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY,

CARTHAGE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND,

HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOMER, JACKSONVILLE,

LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES,

PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, RUSK, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE,

SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STONEWALL, AND ZWOLLE.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Tyler,

northern Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through 645 PM

CDT...

At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Browndell to near Ebenezer to 6 miles west

of Town Bluff. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Newton, Toledo Bend Dam, Ebenezer, Town Bluff, Burkeville,

Browndell, Farrsville, Mayflower, Jamestown, Roganville, Harrisburg,

Stringtown, Sam Rayburn Dam and Wiergate.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3111 9354 3109 9356 3107 9352 3105 9353

3103 9351 3101 9354 3101 9357 3097 9357

3096 9355 3074 9369 3078 9421 3091 9428

3105 9419 3110 9412 3111 9406 3114 9403

3116 9391 3118 9362 3117 9358 3119 9355

TIME...MOT...LOC 2302Z 272DEG 35KT 3118 9392 3105 9409 3091 9418 3080

9429

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grant, Caldwell,

southeastern Jackson, southeastern Union, southeastern Natchitoches,

La Salle, Ouachita, southeastern Sabine, eastern Winn Parishes in

north central Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 700

PM CDT...

At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Sterlington to 11 miles

northwest of Clarks to 14 miles northeast of Colfax to 9 miles

northeast of Kurthwood to 8 miles northwest of Mayflower. Movement

was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

Monroe, Claiborne, West Monroe, Columbia, Swartz, Brownsville-Bawcom,

Brownsville-Bawcomville, Jena, Richwood, Sterlington, Colfax, Olla,

Clarks, Montgomery, Grayson, Midway, Urania, Pollock, Dry Prong and

Tullos.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3193 9190 3193 9201 3152 9201 3139 9265

3152 9272 3135 9295 3136 9339 3117 9358

3116 9402 3173 9270 3213 9243 3287 9229

3284 9206 3269 9205 3271 9204 3266 9191

3253 9190 3228 9203 3210 9187

TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 286DEG 39KT 3278 9221 3210 9231 3170 9258 3146

9310 3117 9383

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service has allowed Tornado Watch 181 to

expire for the following areas

In southeast Texas this allows to expire 11 counties

Brazos Burleson Grimes

Houston Madison Montgomery

Polk San Jacinto Trinity

Walker Washington

This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, Coldspring,

College Station, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Groveton,

Huntsville, Livingston, Madisonville, Navasota, Shepherd,

Somerville, The Woodlands, and Trinity.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire.

