Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Franklin County in northeastern Texas...

Northwestern Morris County in northeastern Texas...

Titus County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 1245 PM CDT.

* At 1204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount

Vernon, or 8 miles west of Mount Pleasant, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Mount Pleasant, Daingerfield, Omaha, Cason, Us 259 And I 30

Intersection, Cookville, Winfield, Miller's Cove, Roeder and

Hopewell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

