WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

819 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following river in Texas...

Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and

Trinity Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Neches River Near Alto, Texas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.5 feet

Wednesday morning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

