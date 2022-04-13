WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1101 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT

FOR LITTLE RIVER...SOUTHWESTERN HEMPSTEAD...NORTHWESTERN MILLER...

SOUTHEASTERN MCCURTAIN AND CENTRAL BOWIE COUNTIES...

At 1101 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saratoga, or 9

miles east of Ashdown, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Hooks, De Kalb, Red Lick,

Wilton, Fulton, Ogden, Richmond, Leary, McNab, Almont, Wallace,

Millwood, Arden, Red Bank, Homan and Pine Prairie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern

Arkansas...and northeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for northeastern

Texas.

FOR NORTHWESTERN CASS...SOUTHERN BOWIE...MORRIS...CENTRAL TITUS AND

NORTHWESTERN CAMP COUNTIES...

At 1103 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Maud to 14 miles southwest of Redwater to 9

miles southeast of Naples, moving east at 45 mph. Other strong

thunderstorms were indicated near Mount Pleasant, also moving east

at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

Texarkana, Mount Pleasant, Wake Village, Pittsburg, Nash,

Daingerfield, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Cason, Us 259

And I 30 Intersection, Cookville, Rocky Branch, Leary, Douglassville,

Marietta, Rocky Mound and Spring Hill.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA BOWIE CAMP

CASS CHEROKEE GREGG

HARRISON MARION MORRIS

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK

SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY

SMITH TITUS UPSHUR

