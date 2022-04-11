WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

249 PM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Hempstead, central Miller, northeastern Lafayette and northeastern

Cass Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 249 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Queen City, or 10 miles northeast of Atlanta,

moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Stamps, Lewisville, Fouke, Buckner, Garland, Genoa, Mount

Pleasant, Bloomburg, Domino, Patmos, Pleasant Hill, Spirit Lake and

Piney Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3333 9343 3311 9408 3329 9418 3330 9415

3329 9414 3329 9411 3331 9411 3330 9410

3331 9409 3329 9409 3330 9406 3327 9404

3336 9404 3358 9357

TIME...MOT...LOC 1949Z 244DEG 50KT 3324 9405

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

