TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 204 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas, mainly west of a line from Abilene to Junction. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, and quickly changing visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition, isolated locations may fall below freezing, resulting in slick road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather