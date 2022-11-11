TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

702 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Schleicher,

southeastern Tom Green and southeastern Irion Counties through 745 AM

CST...

At 702 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line, or

14 miles south of Mertzon, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Christoval and The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch Road

915.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3093 10094 3113 10097 3128 10029 3100 10021

TIME...MOT...LOC 1302Z 259DEG 42KT 3106 10087

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

