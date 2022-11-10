TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 626 PM CST Thu Nov 10 2022 ...A WIDESPREAD FREEZE WILL BE POSSIBLE LATE FRIDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... Following a strong cold frontal passage tonight, temperatures on Friday will be much cooler, and accompanied by gusty north winds. Clearing skies are expected Friday night, with winds diminishing overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s for lows by sunrise Saturday. Temperatures could be between 27 and 32 degrees for 2 to 3 hours early Saturday morning. Precautions may need to be taken to protect plants that are susceptible to freezing temperatures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather