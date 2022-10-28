TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

306 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Callahan, northern

Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties

through 400 AM CDT...

At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Winters Lake, or near Crews, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clyde, Winters, Baird, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Lawn, Novice, Eula,

Dudley, Potosi, Bradshaw, Rowden, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Camp

Tonkawa, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Drasco and Admiral.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 297 and 311.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3182 9983 3209 10004 3231 9982 3251 9938

3209 9917

TIME...MOT...LOC 0806Z 244DEG 31KT 3197 9982

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather