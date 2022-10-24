TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 528 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND NORTHEASTERN RUNNELS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service San Angelo. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Southeastern Taylor County and Northeastern Runnels County until 615 pm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather