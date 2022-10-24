TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Angelo TX 238 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of West Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather