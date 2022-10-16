TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 734 PM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Schleicher and northeastern Crockett Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 734 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Us-190 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line, or 12 miles southeast of Barnhart, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Eldorado, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch Road 915, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828 and Us- 190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3085 10113 3108 10117 3109 10056 3084 10058 TIME...MOT...LOC 0034Z 272DEG 27KT 3100 10102 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather