TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

242 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Schleicher and northwestern Menard Counties through 315 PM CDT...

At 242 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Camp Sol Mayer, or 9 miles northeast of Fort

Mckavett, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Adams.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3109 9990 3088 9994 3089 10031 3109 10025

TIME...MOT...LOC 1942Z 099DEG 8KT 3093 10000

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For today, heat index values up to 109 are expected. For

Wednesday, heat index values up to 110 are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Louisiana and

southeast Texas.

* WHEN...For today's Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening.

For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

