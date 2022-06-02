TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Angelo TX 114 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Shackelford and Throckmorton. * WHEN...Until 415 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Albany, Moran, Fort Griffin, Ibex, Mccarty Lake and Us-180 Near The Shackelford-Stephens County Line. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings... crossings along County Road 117 and County Road 122 crossing Indian Creek. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather