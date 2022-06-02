TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

114 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Shackelford and Throckmorton.

* WHEN...Until 415 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 114 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Albany, Moran, Fort Griffin, Ibex, Mccarty Lake and Us-180

Near The Shackelford-Stephens County Line.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

crossings along County Road 117 and County Road 122 crossing

Indian Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

