TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

627 PM CDT Fri May 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Shackelford and southeastern Throckmorton Counties through 715 PM

CDT...

At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Fort Griffin, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Woodson, Fort Griffin, Lusk, The Intersection Of Us-

183 And Us-283 and The Intersection Of Us-283 And Ranch Road 209.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3297 9895 3295 9896 3296 9909 3282 9910

3270 9934 3285 9945 3314 9925

TIME...MOT...LOC 2326Z 220DEG 11KT 3285 9932

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

