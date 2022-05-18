TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

542 PM CDT Wed May 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Coleman

County through 645 PM CDT...

At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Leaday, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Coleman, Santa Anna, Voss, Burkett, Valera, Leaday, Talpa, Echo,

Mozelle, Fisk, Shields and Hords Creek Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3150 9967 3153 9966 3154 9970 3155 9967

3156 9969 3158 9971 3156 9971 3179 9972

3182 9971 3203 9920 3165 9920

TIME...MOT...LOC 2241Z 239DEG 35KT 3161 9964

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

