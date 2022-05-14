TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

551 PM CDT Sat May 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Coke,

northeastern Tom Green and southwestern Runnels Counties through 630

PM CDT...

At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bronte, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Maverick, Bronte, Orient and Tennyson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3186 10044 3194 10025 3171 10005 3161 10034

TIME...MOT...LOC 2251Z 333DEG 10KT 3184 10031

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

