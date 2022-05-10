TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

621 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Crockett County through 700 PM CDT...

At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bakersfield, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Crockett County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3108 10168 3096 10196 3098 10198 3098 10201

3100 10204 3099 10209 3099 10214 3102 10218

3100 10219 3103 10220 3104 10226 3103 10228

3108 10237

TIME...MOT...LOC 2320Z 240DEG 30KT 3096 10236

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES...

At 621 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles southeast of Lazbuddie to 6 miles east of

Earth to 3 miles northwest of Littlefield, moving northeast at 30

mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTY AND

SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO COUNTIES, INCLUDING SPRINGLAKE, OLTON, AND HART.

HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 612 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet

at Hart measured a wind gust of 82 mph.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may

be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes

will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses

will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect

extensive tree damage and power outages.

Locations impacted include...

Olton, Hart, Earth, and Springlake.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind

speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are

especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be

overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the

lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause

serious injury and significant property damage.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN

BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO

CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE

COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT

CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS

ECTOR FISHER FLOYD

GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK

HALE HALL HOCKLEY

HOWARD IRION KENT

KING LAMB LUBBOCK

LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND

MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN

PARMER PECOS REAGAN

SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING

STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER

TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN

UPTON VAL VERDE WARD

WINKLER YOAKUM

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

South Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 623 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park and Boquillas Canyon.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Ector,

east central Ward, Crane and southwestern Upton Counties through 730

PM CDT...

At 622 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Grandfalls to 8 miles

southwest of Crane to 6 miles south of McCamey. Movement was

northeast at 25 mph. Strong wind gusts are expected ahead of this

line of storms, along with blowing dust that may produce localized

significant visibility redictions.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

unsecured objects. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.

Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Penwell, Crane County Airport, Upton County

Airport, King Mountain and Pleasant Farms.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 89 and 103.

western Texas.

LAT...LON 3127 10182 3108 10214 3108 10225 3127 10242

3148 10283 3181 10271 3160 10217

TIME...MOT...LOC 2322Z 213DEG 20KT 3145 10279 3128 10243 3104 10221

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES...

At 623 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 4 miles southeast of Littlefield to 3 miles northeast

of Levelland, moving northeast at 30 mph. Blowing dust may cause

near zero visibilities at times along the leading edge of these

storms.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Levelland, Littlefield, Anton, Spade and Whitharral.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

FOR NORTHERN CASTRO COUNTY...

At 625 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Summerfield to 12 miles west of Happy, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Summerfield, Easter and Nazareth.

