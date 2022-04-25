TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

901 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Crockett County through 930 AM CDT...

At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Ozona, moving east at 35 mph. This storm is moving east

along I-10.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ozona and The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 405.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 346 and 369.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3063 10155 3080 10148 3075 10110 3056 10121

TIME...MOT...LOC 1400Z 275DEG 31KT 3071 10134

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

