TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

503 PM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Throckmorton County through 530 PM CDT...

At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

5 miles southeast of Throckmorton, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Throckmorton, Woodson, Lusk, The Intersection Of Us-183 And Us-

283 and The Intersection Of Us-283 And Ranch Road 209.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3296 9895 3296 9923 3320 9923 3321 9895

TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 264DEG 36KT 3310 9915

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

