TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

243 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern,

northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma

and northern Texas.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

