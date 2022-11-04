TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

1204 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILBARGER AND

EAST CENTRAL HARDEMAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Haskell,

northeastern Jones and northwestern Throckmorton Counties through

1245 PM CDT...

At 1203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Haskell, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Haskell, Stamford, Weinert, Irby, Avoca, Millers Creek Reservoir,

Lake Stamford Marina, Paint Creek, Us-277 Near The Haskell-

Knox County Line and Tuxedo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3284 9972 3284 10000 3296 9999 3340 9977

3340 9938

TIME...MOT...LOC 1703Z 210DEG 44KT 3314 9976

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather