TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

511 PM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Archer,

southwestern Wichita, southeastern Wilbarger and northeastern Baylor

Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Lake Kemp to 7 miles

northwest of Mankins to 6 miles north of Holliday to near Iowa Park.

Movement was north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Lake Diversion, Mankins, Grayback and

northeastern Lake Kemp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3401 9917 3406 9865 3382 9860 3377 9879

3376 9919

TIME...MOT...LOC 2211Z 166DEG 15KT 3384 9916 3388 9885 3390 9873 3392

9866

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

