TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

955 AM CDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Jackson,

northwestern Tillman, northwestern Wilbarger and east central

Hardeman Counties through 1030 AM CDT...

At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Tipton to 3 miles east of

Fargo. Movement was southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Tipton, Chillicothe, Elmer, Fargo, Humphreys, Odell and Hess.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3460 9928 3420 9958 3417 9926 3450 9903

3460 9900

TIME...MOT...LOC 1455Z 055DEG 10KT 3456 9907 3430 9922

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather