TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 245 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

