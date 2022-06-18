TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Archer County in northern Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Lake Kickapoo, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Archer City, Megargel and Lake Kickapoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

