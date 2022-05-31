TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Southwestern Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Foard County in northern Texas...

Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

Southern Hardeman County in northern Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 844 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Warren to 3 miles north of Odell to 11 miles

southeast of Swearingen, moving east at 20 mph. Isolated wind

gusts over 70 mph were recently reported in Altus.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Altus, Frederick, Quanah, Snyder, Tipton, Chillicothe, Olustee,

Mountain Park, Roosevelt, Manitou, Elmer, Headrick, Friendship,

Altus Air Force Base, Tom Steed Reservoir, Warren, Fargo, Medicine

Mound, Humphreys and Odell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

