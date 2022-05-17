TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

1158 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL COMANCHE...JACKSON...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA...

TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WESTERN WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN

FOARD...NORTHEASTERN KNOX...WILBARGER...NORTHERN BAYLOR AND

SOUTHEASTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES...

At 1158 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Altus Air Force Base to 6 miles west of Frederick

to 4 miles east of Grayback to 4 miles northwest of Seymour, moving

east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Altus, Vernon, Frederick, Electra, Snyder, Grandfield, Tipton,

Chillicothe, Olustee, Mountain Park, Indiahoma, Davidson, Manitou,

Elmer, Headrick, Hollister, Friendship, Loveland, Altus Air Force

Base and Lake Diversion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

