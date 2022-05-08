TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 PM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST

OKLAHOMA AND PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR

BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA AND

PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag

Warning for breezy winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Monday.

* TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...98 to 105.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHWEST

OKLAHOMA AND NORTH TEXAS...

* TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Monday.

* WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.

