TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Foard County in northern Texas...

West central Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Hardeman County in northern Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crowell,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Vernon, Crowell, Margaret, Thalia, Lockett and Rayland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

Southeastern Cottle County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Paducah, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Hackberry.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL FISHER COUNTY...

At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roby, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central Fisher County.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

San Angelo.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Amarillo.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather