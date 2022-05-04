TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

731 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN FOARD AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES...

At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest

of Truscott, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Foard and northwestern Knox Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN STONEWALL COUNTY...

At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of

Old Glory, or 5 miles east of Aspermont, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Aspermont, Old Glory, Swenson and Us-380 Near The Haskell-

Stonewall County Line.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

FOR NORTH CENTRAL FISHER COUNTY...

At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Peacock, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north

central Fisher County.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

San Angelo.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

