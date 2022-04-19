TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Norman OK 412 PM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Wichita and southeastern Wilbarger Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grayback, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Electra and Grayback. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3391 9919 3402 9923 3410 9887 3395 9882 TIME...MOT...LOC 2111Z 253DEG 44KT 3398 9914 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...