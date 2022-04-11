TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

343 PM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT

TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY

FUEL CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND

WESTERN NORTH TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY

FUEL CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH

TEXAS...

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for late Tuesday morning through

early Tuesday evening. And a Fire Weather Watch has also been

issued for Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

* TIMING...Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, and

again Wednesday afternoon.

* WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

on Tuesday. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 20 percent Tuesday and

Wednesday.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower and middle 90s Tuesday, and in

the 60s to 70s Wednesday.

* FUELS: Dormant and extremely dry fuels will allow extreme fire

behavior to develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative

humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire

behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

FUEL CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN NORTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuel

conditions, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

* TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low at 10 to 15 mph percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the upper 70s.

* FUELS...Dormant and extremely dry fuels will allow extreme fire

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather