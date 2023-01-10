WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 246 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 15%, 20FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 15%, 20FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and Central Brewster County. * TIMING...Late Wednesday morning until Wednesday evening. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...11 to 15 percent. * RFTI...4 to 6 or near-critical to critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather