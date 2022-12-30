WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

117 PM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/

TO 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather