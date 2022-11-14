WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 101 PM CST Mon Nov 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 4 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may result in localized visibility reductions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather