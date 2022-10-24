WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

319 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Glasscock, Reagan

and eastern Upton Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Reagan County Airport, or near Big Lake, moving

east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Big Lake, Garden City, Reagan County Airport, Best, Saint Lawrence

and Stiles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3108 10177 3141 10178 3208 10161 3208 10126

3108 10127

TIME...MOT...LOC 2018Z 262DEG 49KT 3115 10151

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather